Video-conference between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs kicks off

By Trend





The video-conference between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with participation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti and Andrew Schofer, as well as personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk has just started, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva tweeted, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.



