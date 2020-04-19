Rob Sobhani: Azerbaijan is a model for many countries in finding most effective ways to combat coronavirus

By Trend

Azerbaijan is a model for many countries in finding the most effective ways to combat the spread of coronavirus, US expert, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings Rob Sobhani told Trend.

"The measures being taken by the Azerbaijani government under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to prevent this very dangerous pandemic are vital and applaudable," Sobhani said.

The expert highlighted the social isolation measures, the closure of public places for safety and professional video footages urging people to stay at home.

"Thanks to these measures, a very small percentage out of the total population accounts for the fatal cases as a result of coronavirus in Azerbaijan," the US expert stressed.

Sobhani also praised rendering of financial assistance to the Azerbaijani population during the special quarantine regime.

"Thanks to the wise decision of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan was created in the country and President Ilham Aliyev ensured the effective operation of this fund,” Sobhani said. “Today Azerbaijan has enough funds to render financial assistance to low-income families during the special quarantine regime."

The US expert stressed that during the post-coronavirus period, it is necessary to ensure stage-by-stage restoration of economic activity throughout the world, including Azerbaijan.

"I am sure that the Azerbaijani leadership will develop an effective plan on the gradual exit from the quarantine regime and the full restoration of economic activity," the expert added.