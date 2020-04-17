5,100 citizens appeal to government to return to Azerbaijan

By Trend





Over 5,100 Azerbaijani citizens from 47 countries have appealed to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora in connection with coronavirus, Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov said.

Muradov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

The committee chairman said that according to the number of appeals, they came from such countries as Turkey, Russia, Italy, etc.

Muradov said that the "hot line" of the State Committee accepts appeals around the clock.

The committee chairman added that though some individuals were trying to abuse the situation, such attempts were thwarted.