Plenary, committee meetings of Azerbaijani Parliament to be held via videoconferencing

By Trend





The plenary and committee meetings of Azerbaijan’s Parliament will be held via videoconferencing, Trend reports.

In this regard, the issue has been reflected on the proposed amendment to the internal charter of the Parliament.

It is proposed to make a new amendment to the charter.

Based on the appeal of 42 MPs of the Parliament in connection with the introduction of a quarantine regime, the implementation of sanitary-epidemiological and other similar events, the parliament’s speaker decides to hold meetings of the Parliament, as well as meetings of committees and commissions in real time through videoconferencing. Registration and voting at meetings held in the format of a videoconferencing is carried out through the MPs’ enhanced electronic signatures.

This law will be valid until December 30, 2020.

The proposal was accepted in the third reading of the meeting.