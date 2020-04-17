17.04.2020
17 April 2020 [13:35]
Azerbaijan's Parliament sends letter of protest to PACE
17 April 2020 [13:20]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Georgia for projecting Azerbaijan's national flag in central Tbilisi
17 April 2020 [11:26]
Azerbaijani MFA thanks Georgia for solidarity
17 April 2020 [11:17]
State Committee: Activists of Azerbaijani diaspora infected with coronavirus
16 April 2020 [19:36]
5,100 citizens appeal to government to return to Azerbaijan
16 April 2020 [19:12]
Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora discloses number of coronavirus-related appeals
16 April 2020 [18:40]
Presidential aide reveals violation of quarantine regime at border checkpoints
16 April 2020 [18:26]
No cases of coronavirus infection among employees of Azerbaijani diplomatic corps
16 April 2020 [18:19]
Azerbaijan confirms 30 new coronavirus cases
CBA holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction
Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Turkey for solidarity with Azerbaijan over COVID-19
Azerbaijan's SMS permit system over COVID-19 of great interest to many countries
President Aliyev chairs meeting on 2020 Q1 socio-economic results via video conference
Energy Ministry: Azerbaijan to reduce daily oil production
Azerbaijan's defence production grows by 5.5 pct in 2019
Ukrainian MP praises Azerbaijan’s response to COVID-19 crisis
