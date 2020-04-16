Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Turkey for solidarity with Azerbaijan over COVID-19

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has thanked Turkey for projecting the Azerbaijani flag in capital Ankara as a sign of Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and solidarity

"I express my deep gratitude to fraternal Turkey! Our countries are always close to each other - both in happy days and tribulations. This is our unity, our strength! I wish our nations good health, peace and prosperity to our countries! May Almighty God protect our world!" Aliyev wrote in her Instagram account on April 15.

Earlier, Turkey displayed the electronic version of the Azerbaijani flag on the iconic Ata Kule tower in the capital Ankara on April 13 to show solidarity with Azerbaijan over the fight against novel coronavirus.

Along with the flag, the words “With love to Azerbaijan” and “One people, two states” periodically appeared on the tower.

It should be noted that earlier, Azerbaijan expressed its support for Turkey by flying the electronic version of the Turkish flag on the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu praised Azerbaijan's move in his Twitter account, saying "One nation, one heart!".







