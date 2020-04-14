Azerbaijani artillery units, Nakhchivan garrison troops hold drills

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The missile and artillery units of the Azerbaijan army have launched live-fire training exercises at combined-arms training ranges, various rocket-artillery units are carrying out combat firing on 14 April, in line with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Defence Ministry, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on 14 April.

"The exercises aim to improve the skills in the management of artillery units and increase the level of combat coordination of these units, to plan the actions during combat operations, and to organize interoperability with other types of troops," the ministry's report reads.

In addition, the troops of Nakhchivan garrison launched command staff exercises with the involvement of several military formations and units on 13 April.

The subunits of military formations and units have been brought into the state of combat readiness of various levels and withdrawn to areas of concentration and combat support, including to firing and starting positions to accomplish the tasks of camouflaging the terrain, and also to carry out measures for the protection and engineering support, the ministry reported.

The military personnel worked out to suppress the activities of reconnaissance and sabotage groups, to repel air attacks, as well as missile and artillery attacks of the enemy.

"Stationary and mobile radio stations have been opened to organize management in the training area," the Defense Ministry notes.
















