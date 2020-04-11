Karabakh's Azerbaijani community: Armenia seeks to legitimize occupation via elections

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The international community’s criticism of the illegal elections held in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh once again proved that that the so-called elections were nothing but Armenia’s attempt to legitimize the consequences of that occupation, head of of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani commuity Tural Ganjaliyev told local media on April 8.

“Overall, the world reaction to these elections shows that the liberation of our lands is not far off. Also, the occupying regime and its illegal actions have not yielded any results and will continue to do so.”

As for the announcement of the "second round" of the "election" show in the occupied territories, Ganjaliyev noted that this illegal action by Armenia and the occupying regime set up in Nagorno Karabakh is “a great stain on democracy and elections.”

“At the time when the world is faced with (COVID-19) pandemic, and despite the danger to human lives, Armenia and the occupying regime remain true to their nature and continue to operate illegally and hold a show called elections. This is another indicator of the values on which Armenia and the so-called organization are based and their attitude toward the Armenian community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, confirming how insignificant the lives and destinies of these people are for the regime,” Ganjaliyev said.

“We believe that Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will finally realize that they are a tool in the hands of Armenia and the occupying regime, which do not value them and instead of protecting them from the threat of a pandemic, turn them into the tools in fake games,” Ganjaliyev added.

Ganajliyev stated that holding illegal "elections" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is a gross violation of the basic human rights of Azerbaijanis who have been subjected to ethnic cleansing and expelled from their lands.

He reminded that the UN, OSCE, other international organizations and the international community have condemned the illegal "elections" and voiced their support for inviolability of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders.

“The Azerbaijani community has stated that these illegal elections are another blow to the negotiation process and serve to aggravate the situation.

We are confident that Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, along with the Azerbaijanis who will return after the restoration of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, will participate in the legitimate elections to be held in accordance with the Constitution and other laws,” Ganjaliyev concluded.



