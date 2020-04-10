Prime Minister: Sanitary-epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan under control

By Trend





The negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and decreasing oil prices on Azerbaijan can't be denied, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said in a video report on the results of 2019, Trend reports on Apr. 9.

Asadov noted that by the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 27, 2020, an Operational Headquarters was created under the Cabinet of Ministers to combat the coronavirus.

The prime minister emphasized that a cycle of planned measures is being implemented, the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country is being monitored.

Ahmadov added that Azerbaijan has enough medical supplies to fight the coronavirus, and at the same time, work is underway on their production in the country.

He also added that a special quarantine regime is applied in Azerbaijan until April 20, and the adoption of these measures was inevitable.

The relevant programs drawn up to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s socio-economic sphere will be implemented in a timely manner, Asadov emphasized.

“All taken measures are aimed at protecting the health of the people and the security of the country. We have to get out of this situation with minimal losses and protect the citizens,” he noted.

“The government is monitoring the processes going on in the global economy and is taking preventive measures. To minimize the negative impact of falling oil prices on the country's economy, Azerbaijan has appropriate flexible tools,” Ahmadov added.