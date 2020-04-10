Albanian newspaper "Nacional" talks about Armenians' migration to Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Albanian newspaper "Nacional" published an article titled "Historical monuments: Maragha - 150" about the arrival of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. The article was published by Fuad Huseynzadeh, chairman of the Albania-Azerbaijan Society of Friendship, Science and Culture, with the help of historian Entela Mucho.

The article draws attention to the fact that the migration of Armenians is mentioned in many written sources, and shows the migration of Armenians from Iran and Turkey to Azerbaijan in different years. It was noted that after the Turkmenchay Treaty signed between Russia and Iran on February 10, 1828, the mass resettlement of Armenians to Azerbaijani territories began. In 1828-1829 alone, 40,000-50,000 Armenians were deported from Iran and 90,000 from Turkey to Azerbaijan.

The newspaper states: "Armenians erected a monument" Maragha-150 "on the occasion of their arrival in Karabakh. The Maragha-150 monument was built in 1978 by the Armenians themselves on the 150th anniversary of the resettlement of the first 200 families from Maragha in Iran to Karabakh. The inscription "Maraga-150" in Armenian is reflected on the monument made of ordinary river stones, and similar monuments were built in Khankendi city, Chayli village of Tartar region.

The article says that in 2016, during a visit to the Tartar region, the head of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan Furio de Angelisi visited the monument "Maraga-150" in the village of Shikharkh and took pictures of the monument.

It should be noted that this topic has already attracted the attention of the Albanian state radio, and the radio intends to discuss this topic with the participation of historian Entela Mucho.