Azerbaijani MFA to conduct Non-Aligned Movement Summit Simulation Exercise

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Diplomacy Volunteers acting under it will organize first-ever online Model NAM Summit Simulation Exercise from April 16 through April 18, Trend reports referring to the Ministry.

According to the ministry, the event will be part of series of events planned under the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan of the Non-Aligned Movement for 2019-2022 and serve to increase the youth awareness of this authoritative structure.

Due to the Azerbaijan president’s decree on declaring 2020 the "Year of Volunteers", the project will cover volunteers participating in volunteer organizations or movements operating in the country. Given that WHO announced the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the decisions of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, the project will be carried out online as another contribution to the #Evd?Qal (stay at home) public campaign.

Within the project, participants will be given the opportunity to act as official representatives of Member States to Non-Aligned Movement, which is the second major political platform in the world after the United Nations, and to represent these states in a simulation in which Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of NAM - the highest decision-making body of the organization - will be modeled.

Presentations on the training and skills needed to participate in the simulation will be provided to the participants by employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the workshop to be held online from April 13 through 15.

During the workshop, participants will be informed on a number of topics, including the Non-Aligned Movement activity, the rules of diplomatic correspondence, international negotiations and the experience of obtaining approvals for the texts of draft resolutions.

The project is intended for volunteers aged from 18 to 29 years with knowledge of the English language. Additional information on the participation requirements is available at namazerbaijan.org/events. The applications will be accepted until April 5.