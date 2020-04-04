TURKPA condemns so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Trend

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) condemns any violation of the norms and principles of international law, in particular so-called “elections” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan undermining peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,Trend reports citing TURKPA’s statement.

“TURKPA reiterates the strongest support for the earliest settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as it was repeatedly enshrined in its declarations,” reads the statement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.