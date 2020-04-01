Georgia doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Trend





Georgia doesn’t recognize the so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports citing Georgian Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reaffirms its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and does not recognize the so called “presidential and parliamentarian elections” held on March 31, 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh, reads the message.



Georgia supports exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in line with the norms and principles of international law, said the ministry.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.