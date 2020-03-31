MP: So-called "elections" in pandemic conditions show indifference of Armenian leadership to security in region

By Trend





The so-called "elections" that the Armenian state is holding on the occupied lands of Azerbaijan on March 31, once again show the essence of the country's aggressive policy, Azerbaijan’s MP Elshad Mirbashiroglu told Trend on March 31.

He noted that now, due to the threat of coronavirus, public events have been postponed all over the world.

“By tightening the security measures as much as possible, states are trying to reduce the negative impact of the disease. Meanwhile, contrary to the reasons for such behavior, by holding the so-called "elections", the Armenian leadership demonstrates complete indifference to the security in the entire region,” said MP.

These so-called "elections" are, first of all, an attempt that confirms the fact of aggression, Mirbashiroglu stressed.

Before that, there have been numerous shows of illegitimate elections in Nagorno Karabakh, but no state in the world has recognized and will not recognize this puppet regime, because the growing image of Azerbaijan determined the further strengthening of its international position, he added.

“The territorial integrity of the country is defended even more, and the aggressive policy of Armenia continues to be exposed on a global scale. On the other hand, the so-called "pre-election" processes have once again shown the world that the regime created in the occupied territories is illegal and operates under the direct control of the Armenian state,” the MP emphasized.

Mirbashiroglu added that the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan overtly tries to bring his man to the leadership of the illegal regime.

This is proof that independence of a fictitious structure is out of the question and the Armenian population of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan can be considered in the negotiation process only as an interested party, he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.