Azerbaijan's parliament ratifies joining another international document

By Trend





During the plenary session held today, Azerbaijan’s parliament has discussed the issue of the country's joining another international document, Trend reports on March 30.

The draft law "On joining the Intergovernmental Agreement for Dry Ports" was discussed at sessions of parliamentary committees and recommended for discussion at the parliament’s plenary session.

Following the discussions at the plenary session the proposal was put to a voting and adopted.

The agreement was signed at a meeting of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand on November 7, 2013. The document envisages development of dry ports within the national programs, laws and regulations. It reflects such issues as the signing, ratification, approval, accession and entry into force of the document.

The document also reflects clauses providing for the establishment of working groups on dry ports, amendments within the agreement implementation, the procedure for changing and amending the document’s main content, withdrawal from the agreement and other issues.