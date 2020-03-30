Next plenary meeting of spring session of Azerbaijani Parliament kicks off

By Trend





The next plenary meeting of the spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has begun, Trend reports on March 30.

The agenda of the meeting chaired by Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova includes 16 issues.

On the Gafarova’s proposal, who declared the meeting open, a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of innocent people who became victims of Armenian chauvinists over the past 100 years and the previous period.

Then the speaker touched upon the preventive measures being taken in Azerbaijan against coronavirus infection.

She noted that the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat the virus are being followed in Azerbaijan, and the necessary preventive measures have been carried out.

Gafarova said that the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was created in Azerbaijan, and that the parliament staff members transferred 250,000 manat ($147,000) to the fund.

The speaker emphasized that everyone should actively participate in the fight against the threat of coronavirus and observe the necessary recommendations in this regard.

She expressed confidence that the country will adequately cope with this challenge.