Azerbaijan tightens special quarantine regime

By Trend

Azerbaijan is to tighten the special quarantine regime starting from 00:00, March 29, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the special quarantine regime, inter-district and inter-city transportation must be completely stopped, with the exception of the movement of special vehicles, including ambulances, emergency, rescue, agricultural, social service vehicles, as well as trucks.

There will be no restriction for traffic within the cities of Baku and Sumgait, as well as the Absheron region.

Baku Metro will operate from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning and from 17:00 to 20:00 in the evening.

During the special quarantine regime, on-site customer service is suspended in all retail outlets, except for supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies, while unlimited delivery of goods and online sales are allowed.

All catering services, including restaurants, cafes and tea houses, must suspend on-site customer service, unlimited order taking and home delivery, as well as online sales are allowed.

Access to all boulevards, parks and recreational areas is limited in order to control crowding.