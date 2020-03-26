Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan extends closure of border with Iran

By Trend

Azerbaijan has extended the closure of the border with Iran until April 20, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The headquarters stated that in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the decision to temporarily close the state border between Azerbaijan and Iran is being extended on the basis of a restrictive regime until April 20.

Azerbaijan’s state border service closed the border with Iran for two weeks on February 29.

On March 12, it was extended for another two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.