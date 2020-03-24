Azerbaijani president, First Lady attend opening of Hovsan residential complex

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the Hovsan residential complex, the second project of the State Housing Development Agency.

Chairman of the Board of the State Housing Development Agency Sadig Sadigov informed the head of state and first lady of the residential complex built in Hovsan settlement of Surakhani district, as well as the second phase of the Yasamal residential complex and the projects implemented in the cities of Ganja and Sumgayit.

The complex occupies a total area of 20 hectares. Eleven residential buildings were constructed here. The residential complex has 2962 apartments.

A 1920-seat school was also built in the complex. The classrooms were supplied with necessary equipment. The complex has two 90-seat kindergartens.

After viewing the Hovsan residential complex, President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television.