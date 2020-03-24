Information Exchange Groups created in Azerbaijani parliament

By Trend

Three groups of information exchange via internet have been created in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on March 24 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The groups are created for online communications between the leadership of the Azerbaijani parliament and the heads of committees and commissions; between the leadership of the parliament and the leaders of political parties represented in the parliament; and between the leadership of the parliament and senior officials of the Office of the Azerbaijani parliament and the Department of Affairs of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Taking into account the systemic measures which are taken against the spread of coronavirus in the country, the groups were created to restrict direct communication among people in the administrative building of the Azerbaijani parliament and to work via mobile communication or internet in accordance with the order of the chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament dated March 18, 2020.

On March 23, a meeting of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov. The situation in connection with coronavirus in Azerbaijan was discussed and a decision was made to impose a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Taking into account the experience of various countries in combating the coronavirus COVID-19 worldwide and in order to protect the population’s health and prevent its spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of infection,

Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 till 00:00 April 20 in accordance with the Article 25 of the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic about Sanitary and Epidemiologic Wellbeing.

In accordance with the requirements of the regime, passengers should use ground transportation, rather than metro.