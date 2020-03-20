TRACECA reviews plans on modernization of transport, logistics infrastructure

By Trend

The development of infrastructure of transport and logistics is continuing also in 2020, Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) of Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) in Azerbaijan Akif Mustafayev told Trend in an interview.

Mustafayev said that within the framework of the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC), work continues on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure in 2020.

"Work on updating and modernizing the railway, as well as updating and building the highway in the directions of Baku-border with Russia and Baku-border with Iran will also continue. New high-speed trains will be commissioned," Mustafayev noted.

All of the above work will be implemented by the transport and customs authorities of Azerbaijan in accordance with road maps and a program for the development of the transport sector of Azerbaijan, approved by decree of the head of state, Mustafayev added.

The representative noted that a comfortable passenger train on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will start operating in 2020.

The construction of the Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway, which will connect Turkey with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan by rail, is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2020, Mustafayev added.

The Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA is open for all the initiatives promoting the development of regional transport dialogue and ensuring the efficient and reliable Euro-Asian transport links, promoting the regional economy on the whole.

TRACECA corridor is involved in gradually developing trends of trade and economic development. Major traffic flows passing through a corridor formed on the one hand, in Western and Central Europe, and on the other - in Central and South-East Asia.