President Aliyev allocates $1bn to Cabinet of Ministers over COVID-19

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on March 19 on a number of measures to reduce the negative consequences of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the impact of volatility caused by this infection in the world energy and stock markets on Azerbaijan’s economy, macroeconomic stability, employment and business entities in the country.

