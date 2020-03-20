TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Aliyev allocates $1bn to Cabinet of Ministers over COVID-19

20 March 2020 [10:20] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on March 19 on a number of measures to reduce the negative consequences of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the impact of volatility caused by this infection in the world energy and stock markets on Azerbaijan’s economy, macroeconomic stability, employment and business entities in the country.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers has been allocated $1 billion from the state budget to finance the measures to reduce the negative consequences of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the impact of volatility caused by this infection in the world energy and stock markets on Azerbaijan’s economy, macroeconomic stability, employment and business entities in the country.


