MP: Azerbaijani president’s decree gives incentive for doctors to improve their work

By Trend





The medical workers who are regularly at the epicenter of a dangerous epidemic are manly combating coronavirus, that is why Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev praised the work of these doctors, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

“These doctors not only show high professionalism, but also risk their lives for the benefit of the population,” the MP said. “They are the first people who meet with infected or suspected of being infected and spend most of the time in close contact with them during the period of quarantine and medical treatment.”

“It is known that the job of doctors dealing with infectious diseases is very risky,” Naghiyev said. “They are regularly at risk of infection. Moreover, the doctors working as a part of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers have a huge responsibility, in particular, in terms of making the right decision on which people’s lives depend. That’s why President Aliyev appreciated the work of these doctors."

The MP said that the selflessness of doctors and their dedication to their work are the main criteria for this assessment.

“Of course, people’s efforts in their work deserve respect and appreciation from both the moral and financial points of view,” Naghiyev added. “In this regard, setting of the salary of each medical worker who has joined the fight against coronavirus at the level of 3-5 average monthly salaries is a very important and timely decision.”

“The presidential decree gives an incentive for doctors to further improve their work,” the MP said. “I think that their work will be appreciated in the future. Today, when within social isolation due to the threat of coronavirus, the population does not leave houses and apartments, doctors regularly contact their patients. By appreciating the work of doctors to protect public health during this period, President Aliyev once again demonstrated unity with people."

President Aliyev signed a decree strengthening social protection of medical workers involved in measures to combat coronavirus on March 18.

In accordance with the decree, people working in the state medical institutions will get a temporary allowance at the level of 3-5 average monthly salaries for the working conditions in connection with coronavirus (COVID -19).

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to determine the number of medical workers, who will get the allowance set upon the decree, the timing of its payment and the amount depending on the specifics of the work, to determine the terms of remuneration of medical workers in private health care facilities involved in the measures to combat COVID-19, and volunteers, as well as solve other issues arising from this decree.