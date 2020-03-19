Ilham Aliyev orders to establish Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

Ten more tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The patients placed in special treatment hospitals and who are undergoing medical supervision feel well, their condition is assessed as stable. The infected people at various periods returned to Azerbaijan from Germany, France, Turkey and Iran.

Presently, 33 patients with coronavirus are undergoing medical supervision in special treatment hospitals. The appropriate measures for their medical treatment are being taken.

Taking into account that coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, as well as the pace of the spread of the virus, it is recommended for everyone to thoroughly comply with the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, citizens are required to observe measures to isolate themselves, to leave houses only in cases of emergency, to minimize contacts with other people and not to visit crowded places.