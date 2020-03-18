Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament signs order related to coronavirus

By Trend





Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova on March 18 signed an order on measures in the Azerbaijani parliament in connection with the fight against coronavirus COVID-19, the implementation of which is considered necessary, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The holding of meetings of the committees and commissions of the parliament, the Office and the Department of Affairs of the Azerbaijani parliament is temporarily suspended while management is carried out only by telephone (intercom system), internet and mobile communication.

The business trips and trips abroad of MPs and employees of the Azerbaijani parliament are temporarily suspended.

The Department for Work with Documents and Citizens’ Requests of the Office of the Azerbaijani parliament has been instructed to temporarily suspend the reception of citizens.