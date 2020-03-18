First Vice-President: Azerbaijan mobilized to fight COVID-19

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyev has said that the government has mobilized all forces to fight the coronavirus infection in the country. She also urged civic responsibility among the citizens to prevent the spread of the disease. Mehriban Aliyeva made the remarks in a statment publshed in media on March 18.

“All forces have been moblized in our country to prevent the worst development of the events. All state structures have been mobilized and are cooperating. We have been closely cooperating with the World Health Organization (WHO) since day one and take this organization’s recommendations very seriously,” Aliyeva said.

Aliyeva said that citizens must show civic responsibility and that “neglect is unacceptable".

“I urge all our compatriots to demonstrate civic responsibility and strictly adhere to the recommendations and requirements of the Operations Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers."

She further called on Azerbaijani people to protect the elderly population as they are more propone to be infected with the virus.

“I ask you to protect your elderly! In the vast majority of infected people, the disease is mild and results in recovery. It is mostly representatives of the older generation, those who suffer from chronic illnesses and those with weaker immune system who are in a special risk group. We, the Azerbaijani people, have always treated our adults with special care and respect, and have protected them with sensitivity. I am sure that in this situation we will be more careful. Today, neglect is unacceptable.”

Mehriban Aliyeva thanked doctors, medical personnel, and staff of various government agencies who work to protect the citizens.

“The world was not ready for such a risk. Even the most developed countries, with billions in health care budgets, with enormous scientific and intellectual potential and advanced technologies, could not prevent the spread of the epidemic,” first vice-president said.

“I believe and hope that our joint efforts will yield results. Mankind will be able to cope with this challenge and grow even stronger. I also hope that we will try to contemplate over and understand the simple truths. We are different, but our home is one. Pain and suffering have no border,” Aliyeva noted.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has registered 27 coronavirus cases and one COVID-19 related death so far.