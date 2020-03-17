Azerbaijan creates new information system to improve efficiency in public administration

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on additional measures to improve the efficiency of public administration, Trend reports.

The decree says that for the electronic control of the situation on the implementation of decrees, orders and instructions of the Azerbaijan's president, a new information system is being created at the Presidential Administration.

The performance efficiency of local executive bodies will be evaluated by the main performance indicators in accordance with progressive world practice.

The Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan has been entrusted to develop, with the involvement of an international consulting company, and submit to the President of Azerbaijan the proposals within six months on the following:

- Creation and application of a mechanism for evaluating the efficiency of local executive bodies' activities;

- The operating procedure of an effective information system for electronic monitoring of the situation on the implementation of decrees, orders and instructions of the Azerbaijan’s president.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to analyze the situation of compliance with executive discipline by state bodies and structures and to inform the President of Azerbaijan twice a year about cases of violation of executive discipline committed by the state bodies and structures.