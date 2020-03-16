MP: Azerbaijani president always focuses on protection of public health

By Trend





Measures are being taken to prevent the danger which coronavirus (COVID-19) may cause in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Naqif Hamzayev said.

“Ensuring the safety of citizens has always been one of the most important issues for Azerbaijan,” the MP said.

“Although, there is no high risk of spreading coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani president focuses on this issue,” Hamzayev added. “A similar stance is shown throughout the country regarding the non-spread of the virus. Huge money is being allocated to take the necessary measures to combat coronavirus.”

Hamzayev also said that as always, even during difficult periods, President Aliyev visited the districts of Azerbaijan, namely, Goranboy, Shamkir, Gazakh, Aghstafa and Tovuz.

“In his speech at the opening of the Goranboy Regional Central Hospital, the president said that the situation with coronovirus in Azerbaijan is under control,” the MP added. “This once again showed that the problems of the country’s citizens, reliable protection of the health of the population are always in the spotlight of President Aliyev.”

“Despite the timely fulfillment of the president's decision to combat coronavirus and protect against the spread of the virus in the country, the president urged all citizens to be more careful during this period,” Hamzayev said. “People should be aware that the government's rules are temporary.”

“Citizens must follow the recommendations, issues and decisions of the Operations Headquarters established under the Cabinet of Ministers,” said the MP.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.