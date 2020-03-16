Parliament amends law on Human Rights Commissioner

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a bill on March 13 to make amendments in 14 articles of the law On the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) and one article of “On Regulatory Legal Acts”.

As a result of these amendments, The Ombudsman may propose to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan to adopt, repeal or amend laws to ensure human rights and freedoms.

In addition, amendments have been made on several articles of the law “On the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman)”: The content of a complaint of human rights violations, Making a decision on a complaint of human rights violations, Procedure for considering complaints about human rights violations and implementing national preventive mechanism, Consequences of addressing human rights complaints, Peculiarities of handling complaints about violation of access to information.

Of the law “On the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman)”, articles 9.3, 10.1, 10.2, 12.1, 12.2.2, 13.1, 13.2.1, 13-1.5, 12.4, 12.6, 13.2 have been amended by replacing specific words with others proposed to Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.

Thee amendments on these articles envisage making the power of Ombudsman more strict and sharp, and the period and process of the complaint process more precise and easier.

The adopted law has become the second act of legislation in the newly elected parliament of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Parliament has also adopted the bill on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Full Deposit Insurance”, which was proposed by the President Ilham Aliyev on March 13.