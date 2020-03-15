Armenian Armed Forces shell residential buildings, cars in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district

By Trend

Armenian provocations on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia are continuing, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani State Border Service on March 14.

Units of the Armenian Armed Forces, deployed near the villages of Berkaber, Lalagukh and Sevkar of the Ijevan region of Armenia, using large-caliber machine guns, have intensively shelled at residential buildings and civilian vehicles in the village of Abbasbeyli, Gazakh district of Azerbaijan.

The provocation was suppressed. The combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were suppressed by return fire.

Currently, the operational situation is under the control of the border-fighting points of Azerbaijan.