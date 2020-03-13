Azerbaijani Defense Minister: Armenia deliberately protracts Karabakh conflict

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has said that Armenia deliberately protracts the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to find a peaceful resolution.

Hasanov made the remarks while meeting German Ambassador Wolfgang Manig, the ministry reported in its official website on March 12.

The minister spoke about the policy of aggression pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijan. He also expressed gratitude to the ambassador for Germany’s respect and support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Furthermore, the parties discussed Azerbaijani servicemen’s representation at the headquarters of the German Armed Forces in order to exchange experience, the participation of representatives of the Azerbaijan Army as observers in military exercises involving German servicemen, the organization of mutual visits of military experts, the joint security of regional energy projects and other issues of mutual interest.

Noting that relations in various fields between Azerbaijan and Germany are built on a solid foundation, the minister spoke about the prospects for the development of cooperation both in the bilateral format and within the framework of NATO programs, in particular in the field of military education.

In turn, the German Ambassador Wolfgang Manig expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries and emphasized that his country will make every effort to expand relations with Azerbaijan, and will contribute to the development of cooperation in the military sphere.

Hasanov noted that the implementation of new projects in the field of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany will be continued this year.