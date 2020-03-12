Diaspora committee launches project on Azerbaijani migrants

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora has launched a new project about the activities of Azerbaijani migrants of the early XX century.

In the framework of the project, short videos depicting the lives and activities of Azerbaijani immigrants living in various countries of the world from the early XX century will be presented.

The project commenced with describing life stories of Azerbaijani immigrants living in Turkey. The script of the videos belongs to Dilgam Ahmad, a PhD student at Istanbul University, the author of a study on immigrants, the editor-in-chief of the “Chapar” history magazine.

It should be noted that the lives of immigrants have a considerable significance in studying the history of the Azerbaijani Diaspora. Amongst immigrants are politicians, writers, lawyers, poets and other public figures who have fought for Azerbaijan’s independence in the countries in which they lived and made achievements in their fields.



