TODAY.AZ / Politics

President of Turkmenistan pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

11 March 2020 [17:50] - TODAY.AZ

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkmen President here.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The Turkmen President enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in the capital of Azerbaijan.













URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/191909.html

Print version

Views: 196

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also