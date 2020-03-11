Azerbaijani diaspora appeals to Waterloo Mayor's Office

By Trend





The act of vandalism against the monument of the prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in the city of Waterloo (Belgium) has outraged Azerbaijanis living in Europe, Trend reports referring to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The Coordination Council of the Belgium and Netherlands Azerbaijanis and the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress (BAC) addressed a letter to the Mayor of Waterloo, Floran Roter, in connection with this incident.

“This incident, which occurred after March 8 - International Women's Day - is regarded as an act of vandalism and violence against an Azerbaijani woman. This is unacceptable, and we ask for urgent measures to punish the perpetrators,” said in a letter.

In an address by the Chairman of the BAC Elsavar Mammadov, this incident was called egregious.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know who did it and we want to find out. We ask you and the investigators to find out who did it. We hope that you understand the significance of this and how much this monument in Waterloo is valuable to us," said the statement.

In conclusion, hope for an early response from the Mayor’s Office of Waterloo is expressed.

A criminal proceeding has been instituted on the desecration of the monument of the prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Belgium in the Waterloo’s central park.

The monument was unveiled on February 18, 2016.

On the pedestal of the monument are written the following words: "Progressive Oriental Poetess and Educator Khurshidbanu Natavan, Princess of Garabagh, Azerbaijan."

The monument erected in Waterloo Central Park, was created by the sculptor Imran Mehdiyev under the direction of the National Artist of Azerbaijan, Tahir Salahov.

