Chairman and deputy chairman of Committee of Accounts of Azerbaijani parliament elected

By Trend





A meeting of the Committee of Accounts of the Azerbaijani parliament was held on March 11, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The chairman and deputy chairman of the Committee were elected at the meeting.

Fattah Heydarov was elected the chairman, while Mikhail Zabelin - his deputy.

The composition of the Committee of Accounts is as follows:

1. Elnur Allahverdiyev

2. Rauf Aliyev

3. Emin Hajiyev

4. Fattah Heydarov

5. Sevinj Huseynova

6. Sadaqat Valiyeva

7. Mikhail Zabelin