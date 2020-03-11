Novelties expected in Azerbaijani parliament’s activity

By Trend





A number of novelties are expected to be made in the activity of the Azerbaijani parliament, Safa Mirzayev, head of the office of the Azerbaijani parliament said in an interview with Azerbaijan state television AzTV, Trend reports on March 10.

Mirzayev reminded that a new chairperson and deputy chairpersons of the Azerbaijani parliament were elected, and most of the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the parliamentary committees were changed.

“All this shows that the reforms are being carried out in the Azerbaijani parliament as in all other spheres in the country,” head of the office said. “First, the personnel reforms were conducted. Then the novelties will be made in the activity of the parliament. These novelties will apply both to the legislation, representation, control and international relations."

Mirzayev added that the reforms will be carried out in the office of the Azerbaijani parliament, too.

“In accordance with the modern requirements, structural changes will be also made in the field of information support,” head of the office said. “Young staff will be involved in the work in the Azerbaijani parliament. All these measures are planned to be carried out in the near future. I hope that the new leadership of the Azerbaijani parliament will conduct large-scale work in this sphere.”

The first meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament of the sixth convocation was held on March 10.