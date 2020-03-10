Azerbaijan, US Idaho state mull cooperation

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan demonstrates successful model of tolerance amid growing religious and ethnic intolerance and violence in different parts of the world, Azerbaijani Consul General in the US state of Los-Angeles Nasimi Aghayev said during the meeting with Governor of US’s Idaho state Brad Little on March 5.

During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the state of Idaho in various fields, especially in agriculture, tourism, information technology, transportation, science, education and culture.

Consul General of Azerbaijan informed about Azerbaijan’s development after the restoration of independence and added that there is great potential for boost relations between Azerbaijan and Idaho.

The diplomat also spoke about Azerbaijan's ancient traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism, noting that representatives of different religions and nations live in peace and tranquility in the country today. The Consul General stressed that Azerbaijan has shown a successful model of tolerance against the growing religious and ethnic intolerance and violence in different parts of the world and this model has been widely welcomed by the international community.

In turn, Governor Brad Little expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and expressed interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by the Senator of Idaho State Senate Brent Hill, the House Majority Leader of the Idaho House of Representatives Mike Moyle and his deputy Jason Monks, Director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture Celia Gould and the Director of the Idaho State Department of Commerce Tom Kealey and other officials.

At the meeting, the Consul General also met with Lauren McLean, the mayor of Boise, the capital of Idaho and with senators from various states and other officials.

Note that Consulate General in Los Angeles covers California as well as 12 other Western U.S. states. Founded in 2006, the Consulate General is Azerbaijan's first and only diplomatic mission on the West coast.

On April 10, 2012, President Ilham Aliyev appointed Nasimi Aghayev as Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles. Aghayev is the senior representative of Azerbaijan in California and in 12 other Western U.S. states.

A strong partnership with the United States plays a major role in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. This has held true ever since the U.S. recognized Azerbaijan's independence on December 25, 1991 and moved swiftly to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries two months later. U.S. opened an Embassy in Baku in March, 1992. Azerbaijan's Embassy in Washington, DC was opened in April, 1993.







