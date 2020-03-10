10.03.2020
03:20
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Chairperson of Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs dismissed
09 March 2020 [16:50] -
TODAY.AZ
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the dismissal of Hijran Huseynova from the post of chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/191841.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 352
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
09 March 2020 [16:50]
Chairperson of Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs dismissed
09 March 2020 [16:20]
Azerbaijani MPs to undergo coronavirus testing today
09 March 2020 [10:20]
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 31 times
08 March 2020 [19:35]
Azerbaijan's State Border Service: Armenia commits provocation on border again
08 March 2020 [18:30]
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in separate exercises
08 March 2020 [13:25]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates ladies on International Women`s Day
08 March 2020 [12:05]
First Vice-President: I give a hug to all of our little fellow countrymen who sent their congratulations to me
08 March 2020 [10:18]
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
07 March 2020 [14:23]
Azerbaijani soldier shot while on duty
06 March 2020 [17:38]
Jankauskas: EU, Azerbaijan continue negotiations on new agreement
Most Popular
Erdogan to visit Brussels to discuss visa, refugees and Customs Union with EU officials
Azerbaijani energy minister holds several important meetings in Vienna
Azerbaijani gov't allocates humanitarian assistance to Iran to battle coronavirus
BEST OF INDIA - Biggest Exclusive Indian Product Trade Show to be organized in Baku
WHO expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for contribution to global fight against COVID-19
Kazakhstan's medical products manufacturer looking to export goods to Russia
Twelve cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia
Contact us: editor@today.az
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising