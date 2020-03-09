Azerbaijan's State Border Service: Armenia commits provocation on border again

Azerbaijan’s border combat positions on the state border with Armenia in the direction of Gazakh region’s Gushchu Ayrim village were subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber guns and sniper rifles by Armenian Armed Forces units located near the village of Voskepar of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district at 14:00 (GMT+4) on March 8, Trend reports citing the State Border Service.

"The provocation was suppressed by return fire and as a result, shelling from combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces at Azerbaijan’s border combat positions was suppressed.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.