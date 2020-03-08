Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in separate exercises

By Trend





Awarding ceremony for winners and prize winners in vault exercises, in exercises on parallel bars and on horizontal bar of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 8, Trend reports.

In vault exercises, Chinese Taipei representative Yen-Chang Huang came in first, followed by Ukrainian gymnast Vladimir Kostyuk and another Chinese Taipei representative Chuang Chia-Lung.

The awards were presented by the manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Namig Badirkhanov, international category referee Khalil Huseynov and manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Mammazade.

In exercises on parallel bars, Turkish gymnast Kilicher Mert efe won gold, Chinese Taipei representative Yen-Chang Huang ranked second, while Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Vasylkovskyi came in third.

The awards were presented by the director of competitions Natalia Bulanova, director of Baku Gymnastic School Khagani Farajov and director of SmartScoring Kamran Ramazanov.

In exercises on horizontal bar, Ukrainian gymnast Vladimir Kostyuk came in first, followed by Chinese Taipei representative Chuang Chia Lung and Turkish gymnast Bulut Hasan.

The awards were presented by the member of the local organizing committee Lala Maharramova, Deputy Director of National Gymnastics Arena Narmina Guliyeva and member of the organizing committee Ruslan Eyvazov.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.



