First Vice-President: I give a hug to all of our little fellow countrymen who sent their congratulations to me

08 March 2020 [12:05] - TODAY.AZ

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has thanked children with autism for their congratulations on the occasion of March 8 – the International Women`s Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "A video clip on the International Women`s Day made with love by children with autism filled me with joy, warmth and brightness. In the person of these children, I give a hug to all of our little fellow countrymen who sent their congratulations, wish each of them the best of health, long life and happy future!"







