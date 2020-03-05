Ilham Aliyev opens ASAN Heyat Complex in Tovuz

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of “ASAN Heyat” complex in Tovuz.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

Assistant to the President - Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the innovations at the complex.

The head of state then met with the ASAN volunteers.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the meeting.







