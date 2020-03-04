OSCE's monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends without incident

By Trend





Ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenia troops held on March 4 in the direction of Fuzuli district in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, ended without incident, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijani side.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring on the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.