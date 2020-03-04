President Aliyev inaugurates new infrastructure projects in Shamkir

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Shamkir for a visit.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Shamkir.

Head of Shamkir Executive Authority Alimpasha Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the works carried out in the city.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Shamkir-Abbasli-Narimanli highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening ceremony of the Shamkirchay water treatment facility.

Chairman of Azersu Open Joint Stock Company Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the facility.

The head of state pressed a button to launch the facility.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with the facility staff.







