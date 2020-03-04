Ilham Aliyev inaugurates State Museum of Ashug Art in Tovuz

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Tovuz for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Tovuz.

Head of Tovuz Executive Authority Mammad Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done in the district.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Tovuz branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the enterprise.

***

As part of his visit to Tovuz , President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Azerbaijan State Museum of Ashug Art.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the museum.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Museum of History and Local Lore in Tovuz.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at the museum.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the State Symbols Museum in Tovuz.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the museum.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the exhibits, which are demonstrated in the museum.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of “ASAN Heyat” complex in Tovuz.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

Assistant to the President - Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the innovations at the complex.

The head of state then met with the ASAN volunteers.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the meeting.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Govlar–Eyyublu–Alakol–Ibrahimhajili–Yanigli–Aghajgala–Gochdara–Chobansighnag–Yoghunbulag–Saritala highway in Tovuz.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of the road.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.







