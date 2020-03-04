President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates lime factory in Gazakh

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Gazakh for a visit.

The head of state visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Gazakh.

President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Head of Gazakh Executive Authority Rajab Babashov informed the head of state about the work carried out in the region.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of lime factory in Gazakh.

The Azerlime lime factory belongs to the Matanat A company.

Head of Matanat A company Elkhan Bashirov informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of the ongoing and promising projects of the company.

The head of state launched the Azerlime lime factory.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the products manufactured at the Azerlime lime factory.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with a group of region's general public and the factory staff.

Executive director of the Azerlime lime factory Fuad Bashirov then made a speech.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Gazakh Central Hospital.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Gazakh branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the conditions created at the enterprise.

The Gazakh branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC which occupies an area of more than 1200 square metres will employ 150 weavers.

The building features a textile workshop, artist`s room, warehouse, canteen, medical point, sales room and other sections.







