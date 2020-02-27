Baku: Khojaly genocide part of Armenia’s systematic practice of atrocities

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan have made a joint statement on the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The joint statement published on February 26 reads that “the crimes committed in the Azerbaijani town [Khojaly] were not an isolated or sporadic act, but part of Armenia’s widespread and systematic policy and practice of atrocities. The intentional slaughter of the civilians in Khojaly was directed at their mass extermination only because they were Azerbaijanis”

“Investigation conducted by the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has fully proven the involvement of a number of military servicemen and other persons in the perpetration of the Khojaly genocide. The investigation made decisions on their accusation according to the articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan on genocide, torture, deportation of the population, violation of international humanitarian law during the armed conflict and other criminal offenses.”

It is also stated in the statement that the Khojaly genocide and other crimes against humanity committed by Armenia in the course of the ongoing aggression against Azerbaijan run counter to the Geneva Convention and other human rights related documents and conventions.

It is mentioned in the statement that as a result of Armenia’s ongoing aggression, Azerbaijan has lost one-fifth of its territories, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions, and over one million ethnic Azerbaijanis living in these areas, as well as in Armenia, have been subjected to ethnic cleansing and expulsion.

It was also mentioned that the material damage exceeding 170 million dollars has been inflicted to the government and individual as a result of Khojaly's occupation.

Azerbaijani is taking consistent measures in the national level as well as within the international legal framework to bring to justice those responsible for the grave offenses committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan during the conflict, the statement concluded.