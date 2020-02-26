Azerbaijan discloses number of people interrogated due to Khojaly genocide

By Trend





About 7,500 proceedings were carried out as part of the criminal prosecution of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said.

Valiyev made the remark at the scientific-practical conference in the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office, dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports on Feb. 25.

“A joint investigative-operational group was created on December 18, 2003 upon an order of prosecutor general, interior minister and minister of national security to address the international organizations with the relevant appeals,” the military prosecutor added.

"The Azerbaijani military prosecutor has been entrusted with the control over the preliminary investigation in this criminal case since May 5, 2005,” Valiyev said.

“During the criminal prosecution related to the Khojaly genocide, about 7,500 proceedings were carried out, more than 4,500 people were interrogated,” the military prosecutor said.

“Over 800 examinations were carried out,” Valiyev said. “During the investigation, as well as according to the preliminary examination results, it was revealed that the damage worth over $170,250 was caused to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani citizens.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.