Turkish media association: Erdogan’s Azerbaijan visit extremely important

By Trend





The visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan is extremely important from a strategic point of view, Head of the Turkish Media Association Ekrem Kiziltas told Trend.

Reminding the well-known statement that Turkey and Azerbaijan are one nation, two states, Kiziltas emphasized that both countries are guided by this principle.

“At the same time, Turkey also became the first country that recognized Azerbaijan’s state independence,” the association head said. “After the restoration of independence, relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey were increasingly developing from year to year. In particular, in recent years, the relations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have become rather more brotherly than friendly.”

The head of the media association added that Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan on Feb. 25 also plays an exceptional role in expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of economy, politics, culture and others.

“The level of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan is a model for other countries,” Kiziltas noted.

The association head added that Turkey and Azerbaijan have always supported, and will continue to support each other in matters important for both countries.