Azerbaijan reveals number of its soldiers martyred, wounded due to Armenia's ceasefire violations

The number of Azerbaijani servicemen wounded and martyred as a result of ceasefire violation by Armenia since its announcement day has been revealed, Head of the Special Investigation Department of the Military Prosecutor’s Office Emil Tagiyev said at a joint press conference of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Prosecutor General’s Office in connection with the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Trend reports Feb. 26.

Tagiyev noted that from the day the ceasefire was announced, a total of 856 Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded or became martyrs.

As part of criminal cases on crimes against humanity committed in Khojaly, Garadaghly and other settlements of Azerbaijan, on the articles of genocide, deportation and others of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, 305 persons were proven guilty, and a decision was made to bring them to criminal liability, said Tagiyev.

“Among these persons, Arsen Baghdasaryan and Karen Dasaryan were prosecuted in Gazakh district,” the department head noted. “The work is underway to investigate war crimes committed in Nagorno Karabakh and other occupied Azerbaijani territories, to establish a full circle of victims and to prosecute other parties involved.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.